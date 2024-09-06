The schools are back in session, which means a few things: Summer is unofficially over (although autumn technically starts on the 22nd), and it’s time for a fresh batch of monthly favourites, courtesy of R29’s savvy editors. This past August, our team celebrated the winding down of summer with plenty of transitional fashion, new autumnal perfumes and outfit-upgrading accessories galore.
Every month like clockwork, we corral the most life-changing purchases from our editors’ own order histories for your shopping enjoyment. Some rules apply: Our finds each have to ring in at £100 or less, and our nominations have to be a recent favourite that we discovered in the previous month or so. While a hundred quid definitely isn’t a trifle, it’s a smart price point for quality goods that are an investment, but not one that totally breaks the bank. And while fashion and beauty are our bread and butter, our monthly favourites are the perfect place to really get to know our team, like what toothbrush is changing our dental game, our cool phone cases, and much more.
From the hold-all makeup bag to the cashmere knit vest that’ll take us straight into peak autumn, we proudly present the following 23 MVPs (aka Most Valuable Products) that our editors couldn’t get enough of last month.
