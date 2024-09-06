Every month like clockwork, we corral the most life-changing purchases from our editors’ own order histories for your shopping enjoyment. Some rules apply: Our finds each have to ring in at £100 or less, and our nominations have to be a recent favourite that we discovered in the previous month or so. While a hundred quid definitely isn’t a trifle, it’s a smart price point for quality goods that are an investment, but not one that totally breaks the bank. And while fashion and beauty are our bread and butter, our monthly favourites are the perfect place to really get to know our team, like what toothbrush is changing our dental game, our cool phone cases, and much more.