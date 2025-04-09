These Under-$100 Anthropologie Jorts Turned Us Into Denim Short Converts

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Does one-size-fits-all actually fit all? Is there a hemline that can simultaneously work for petite and tall shoppers? Our Does It Fit? series sets to find out as our team of editors and contributors take fashion’s latest launches and trends — like Pilcro’s denim Bermuda shorts — for an IRL spin to discover if they’re up to snuff, one outfit at a time.
Whether you love or hate them, there’s no denying that jorts are having a moment (yes, again). Gone are the days when knee-length denim shorts were reserved for skateboarders and ‘90s sitcom stars (or your dad). Now, the jean style is beloved by everyone from your trendsetting friends and favorite influencers to off-duty supermodels. And, while they started to make their way into the spotlight last summer, they promise to be a mega 2025 fashion trend, with many pairs strutting down recent runways, ranging from Diesel to Skall Studio.
With this in mind, we decided to put the comeback style from Anthropologie's popular Pilcro denim line to the test. The brand’s Classic Bermuda Denim Shorts currently have a 4-star rating from over 50 customers; are available in four washes and three size ranges (standard, petite, and plus); and come in under $100.
But, with a hemline that could fall between the thigh and knee depending on your height and body type, do they actually fit on everyone? How does the standard 10.75-inch inseam work for tall shoppers? How versatile are they really? How can they be styled for fresh looks? These are the questions we set to answer as we tried them on petite-, straight-, and plus-size, as well as tall, editors.
Read on for our reviews and verdicts, and to see how we styled our jorts to inspire your own festival season and summer denim outfits.
Whether you love or hate them, there’s no denying that jorts are having a moment (yes, again). Gone are the days when knee-length denim shorts were reserved for skateboarders and ‘90s sitcom stars (or your dad). Now, the jean style is beloved by everyone from your trendsetting friends and favorite influencers to off-duty supermodels. And, while they started to make their way into the spotlight last summer, they promise to be a mega 2025 fashion trend, with many pairs strutting down recent runways, ranging from Diesel to Skall Studio.
With this in mind, we decided to put the comeback style from Anthropologie's popular Pilcro denim line to the test. The brand’s Classic Bermuda Denim Shorts currently have a 4-star rating from over 50 customers; are available in four washes and three size ranges (standard, petite, and plus); and come in under $100.
But, with a hemline that could fall between the thigh and knee depending on your height and body type, do they actually fit on everyone? How does the standard 10.75-inch inseam work for tall shoppers? How versatile are they really? How can they be styled for fresh looks? These are the questions we set to answer as we tried them on petite-, straight-, and plus-size, as well as tall, editors.
Read on for our reviews and verdicts, and to see how we styled our jorts to inspire your own festival season and summer denim outfits.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I was a Bermuda shorts girly back in the day; you know, the colorful ones paired with an equally vibrant polo. Now that jorts are back, I’m ready to revive the trend with a more sophisticated twist. My first thought when I saw the Pilcro jorts from Anthropologie? Hell yes.
The wash is super versatile, pairing perfectly with a darker top, and the length is just right for sleek knee-high boots. The denim is durable yet flexible, offering a comfortable fit with a bit of give in the waist and hips. For styling, I kept it simple to let the shorts shine: an off-the-shoulder fitted top and knee-high leather boots — perfect for a night out. This look easily transitions from a chilly New York spring, with an oversized blazer, to a summer soirée, by swapping the jacket and boots for jelly flats or sandals.
I went with my usual size 29, but wish I had sized up for a slightly looser fit. If you like more room in the waist and thighs, consider going up a size. At $98, the quality is solid — these feel built to last without fading or breaking down after a few washes.” — Cortni Spearman, R29 Director of Social
The wash is super versatile, pairing perfectly with a darker top, and the length is just right for sleek knee-high boots. The denim is durable yet flexible, offering a comfortable fit with a bit of give in the waist and hips. For styling, I kept it simple to let the shorts shine: an off-the-shoulder fitted top and knee-high leather boots — perfect for a night out. This look easily transitions from a chilly New York spring, with an oversized blazer, to a summer soirée, by swapping the jacket and boots for jelly flats or sandals.
I went with my usual size 29, but wish I had sized up for a slightly looser fit. If you like more room in the waist and thighs, consider going up a size. At $98, the quality is solid — these feel built to last without fading or breaking down after a few washes.” — Cortni Spearman, R29 Director of Social
“I'm typically a short-shorts girl, so when I first saw that longline denim shorts were trending, I had a little trepidation about whether this cut would work for me. Happily, after a bit of trial and error, I realized that this can be a really cute style — if the fit is right. I ordered my usual Pilcro size (20W), and they were tighter than expected. Just like with classic Levi's jeans, these 100% cotton shorts needed a couple wears to break in for me. After that, they were fitting better, albeit than I'd prefer for this style (I like a slouchy, rather than snug, fit for this type of piece!). They still look great on though, and paired with a crochet tank, Luar bag, my favorite Baacal trench, and gorgeous wide-calf leather boots from New Amendment, I had a perfect tonal spring transitional-weather look for a day of coffee meetings and errands.
Based on the quality of the denim (which has substantial weight), and how much they've already broken in, I think with more wear, these have the potential to become a go-to piece. The length and volume in the leg are great, and I love this medium wash color (even if it is somewhat confusingly named ‘Denim Light’ on the product page). I can already envision lots of outfits with them, whether worn casually with a ribbed tank and sneakers or an oversized silky button-down and heels for a night out. I'd just recommend ordering one size up if you have a belly and don't want to have to break the stiff non-stretch denim in before wear.” — Sarah Chiwaya, Contributing Editor
Based on the quality of the denim (which has substantial weight), and how much they've already broken in, I think with more wear, these have the potential to become a go-to piece. The length and volume in the leg are great, and I love this medium wash color (even if it is somewhat confusingly named ‘Denim Light’ on the product page). I can already envision lots of outfits with them, whether worn casually with a ribbed tank and sneakers or an oversized silky button-down and heels for a night out. I'd just recommend ordering one size up if you have a belly and don't want to have to break the stiff non-stretch denim in before wear.” — Sarah Chiwaya, Contributing Editor
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’ve always been a jorts girl, typically opting for styles with A-line silhouettes and mid-thigh hems for a retro look. However, at 5’3”, I’ve never ventured into Bermuda-short territory, nervous that the longline style would make my legs look even shorter, so I was both hesitant and eager to take the denim trend out for a spin. Luckily, this Pilcro style is available in petite sizing. While my typical pant size, 31P, was out of stock at the time, I opted for the 32P, which was quite fitted, so I’m happy that I sized up. And I appreciate that the petite length still lands above my knees.
The light-wash denim and decorative shoelace tie feel casual, so I styled them for a warm spring daytime look. I opted for sheer butter-yellow tops (which I snagged from H&M’s spring collection), a complementary denim tote bag, and metallic sneakers (with shoelaces that happen to match the jorts’ laces). And I absolutely love how my look turned out — it feels so cheerful and youthful. And while these jorts may be too casual for evening looks, I can see myself continuing to style it for farmers market runs, al fresco brunches, and festival season.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
The light-wash denim and decorative shoelace tie feel casual, so I styled them for a warm spring daytime look. I opted for sheer butter-yellow tops (which I snagged from H&M’s spring collection), a complementary denim tote bag, and metallic sneakers (with shoelaces that happen to match the jorts’ laces). And I absolutely love how my look turned out — it feels so cheerful and youthful. And while these jorts may be too casual for evening looks, I can see myself continuing to style it for farmers market runs, al fresco brunches, and festival season.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
“Even though these shorts are a standard size, rather than tall, I feel like they were made for a tall girl. I love that they hit right above my knee (I’m 6’0”) and that the waist level sits right below my natural waist, still falling within that high-waisted category; low-rise is not it for me.
I ordered a size 28, and my one negative is I feel like the leg opening is a bit too flared and could have been reduced a bit. They were also loose in the backside area for me. Overall, I loved them though. They check almost all the boxes for the Bermuda jort category: high-waisted, just the right length, etc. I styled them with my hero of the season, a barn jacket, and a pair of mesh Bottega Veneta heels for a little play with texture.” — Emily Kammeyer Sumner, Contributing Writer
I ordered a size 28, and my one negative is I feel like the leg opening is a bit too flared and could have been reduced a bit. They were also loose in the backside area for me. Overall, I loved them though. They check almost all the boxes for the Bermuda jort category: high-waisted, just the right length, etc. I styled them with my hero of the season, a barn jacket, and a pair of mesh Bottega Veneta heels for a little play with texture.” — Emily Kammeyer Sumner, Contributing Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Verdict: Does It Fit?
Yes! Despite our height and size differences, these Pilcro denim shorts were a surprising winner for all of us. Whether we styled them for casual outings or nights out on the town, these jorts proved to be a versatile warm-weather staple with staying power.
Editors note: Although this ‘90s-inspired style is pretty relaxed, the denim is very rigid, so we recommend sizing up if you want extra space in the stomach, butt, and thighs.
Editors note: Although this ‘90s-inspired style is pretty relaxed, the denim is very rigid, so we recommend sizing up if you want extra space in the stomach, butt, and thighs.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT