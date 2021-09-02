As we approach the official end of summer, we're not too proud to admit that, after more than a year of indulging in an exclusively stretchy-pants lifestyle, we're a little nervous about facing the inevitable: getting back into jeans. There’s just so much new information to consider — are low rises in? Are skinny jeans still over? Luckily for us, Anthropologie has swooped in with a brand-new drop from its denim brand Pilcro that'll erase any lingering questions.
With 75% of featured styles being ethically sourced and sustainably made in America, the line is also size inclusive, with petite, regular, curvy, and plus categories in sizes 00P–26W. An impressive variety of washes and fits are on offer, too, from slim straight to flares and beyond. With this much range, it took no time at all for three stylish R29ers to find their holy grails, aka can't-let-them-go, personal style-defining pairs. Click through to read how they discovered their signature jeans from Anthropologie, ahead.