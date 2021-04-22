We Found The Loveliest Mother’s Day Gifts At Anthropologie

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, time is running out to find that perfect little something to let the mom figure in your life know she’s loved and appreciated. Special people deserve equally special gifts, which is why you don’t want to leave this particular task to the last minute. To keep your search on track, we rounded up all sorts of unique gift ideas from the ultimate destination of crowd-pleasing trinkets & treasures: Anthropologie.
From new moms to long-distance moms and dog moms, there's no one gift that's perfectly suited to an occasion honoring them all. Sure, same-day flower deliveries are a safe bet — but, it's tough to beat a Mother's Day gift that's hand-picked for her from Anthropologie's shimmering wealth of very lovely options. We scouted out everything from mom necklaces to pretty floral pitchers, chic gardening gear, luxurious pairs of PJs, and (if you’re still committed to the whole bouquet idea) a lovely dried bunch of hydrangeas.
Ahead, check out our top Anthropologie Mother's Day gift picks to ensure this May 9th is the best one she's had to date.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.