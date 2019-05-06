To really to get this right, you need a present that will spark emotion: think something tied to a memory, or something that will make her laugh. While we don’t know the inside jokes and stories that make your relationship unique, we do have some ideas for gifts that will preserve those moments forever. We scoured the internet to find the best digital frames, personalized sweets, and sentimental decor items that we’re sure mom will love. Plus, we've got recommendations for products to make travel and communication easier as well. So click through for all kinds goods to gift your long distance mom this year.