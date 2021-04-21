Story from Mother’s Day

7 Pretty Flower Pitchers That Will Please Your Mom

Elizabeth Buxton
Apparently, moms really love pitchers. Yes, we're referring to that "container for holding and pouring liquids that usually has a lip or spout and a handle." (Thanks, Merriam-Webster.) One quick look at our anonymous shopping data from the last few Mother's Days shows this unassuming piece of tableware that dates back to the 13th century as top-gifted mom catnip. We're not entirely sure as to why this is — maybe it's because she drinks a lot of ice tea or maybe she's into making flower arrangements or maybe she's a veteran pitcher collector or maybe we're just running out of clever gift ideas for notoriously difficult people — but, whatever the reason, the spouted jug has trended its way to matriarch-approved merchandise. Below, we've corralled a bunch of really pretty pitchers in their most popularly purchased style: floral. Each one clocks in under $50, is objectively quite lovely to look at, and comes with glowing pitcher-loving praise. Discover what this very specific present phenomenon is all about by gifting one of the beautiful options below to your mom on May 9. You don't have to be an extra gifted child to nip this year's gift in the bud.
Advertisement

Anthropologie Appoline Pitcher, $42

Shop This
Anthropologie
Appoline Pitcher
$42.00
Anthropologie

This pitcher is absolutely beautiful and very well made! I purchased as a gift for my MIL who is hosting Easter this year.

Anthropologie Reviewer

Anthropologie Clemence Pitcher, $38

Shop This
Anthropologie
Clemence Pitcher
$38.00
Anthropologie

This pitcher is beautiful and unique, perfect for spring and summer.

Anthropologie Reviewer

Jennifer Rose Gallery Water Colour Busy Bees Design Pitcher, $26.52

Shop This
Jennifer Rose Gallery
Water Colour Busy Bees Design Pitcher
$26.52
Amazon

Beautiful little jug, so pretty — bought one for my mum for Mother’s Day and absolutely love it.

Amazon Reviewer

Creative Co-Op Blue & Red Floral Stoneware Pitcher, $44.99

Shop This
Creative Co-Op
Blue & Red Floral Stoneware Pitcher
$44.99
Amazon

I ordered this for a friend after I received one as a gift. It works as a pitcher, but also holds flowers as a centerpiece. Very cheery!

Amazon Reviewer

Urban Outfitters Canyon Daisies Pitcher, $24 $20

Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Canyon Daisies Pitcher
$20.00$24.00
Urban Outfitters

Simply lovely; saw it in the store and I had to order one online. I use it to hold water and other drinks and it holds up well but it is a fragile and a beautiful piece so you have to be careful with it. Five stars!

Urban Outfitters Reviewer

Etsy Ceramic Floral Jug, $18.24

Perfect size. I love the flowers so much I ordered a 2nd one in sunflowers, which are one of my favorite flowers. Came packed perfectly in a timely manner. Would highly recommend.

Etsy Reviewer

Etsy Handmade Ceramic Summer Daisy Pitcher With Coaster, $37.74

Shop This
DaisyTableware
Handmade Ceramic Summer Daisy Pitcher With...
$37.74
Etsy

This might be my favorite item I have purchased from Etsy. I had wanted a different color but this was the only one available so I purchased the yellow daisy. It does not disappoint! absolutely beautiful work!

Etsy Reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

Advertisement