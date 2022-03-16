Well, I simply had to try this linen pant for myself. I went with a petite length in vibrant amethyst (it's currently available in three colorways: navy, purple, and a printed leaf motif). My first thought was, dang, this "magic fabric" really does feel enchanting: It's a smooth-finish linen blend that's not raw or scratchy or papery-thin like other linen pieces (which also means it's less prone to those dreaded "linen wrinkles"). And, as the design team had mentioned, it's got a sweet touch of elastane — enough so that there's some wiggle room for the pant to fit, but not so much that it'll lose its shape entirely. My second thought? I'm obsessed that this pant is offered in a true petite length of 24", which means it's actually cropped for my 5'3" frame. (The pant also comes in standard, tall, and plus in sizes 00 through 26W.)