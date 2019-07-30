Anthropologie's Newly Launched Plus-Size Collection Just Added A Ton Of New Styles

Anthropologie has long been the destination for things that are just plain pretty. The Philadelphia-based retailer and big-sister brand to Urban Outfitters and Free People has cultivated a whimsical, feminine aesthetic ever since its founding in 1992. Now, despite having over 200 stores, they still manage to make its range of lifestyle offerings (clothing, home decor, furniture, and beauty) feel hand-picked, and every time we walk into — nay, are pulled in — to a store we’re amazed to find that we still, after all these years, just want everything.
So you can imagine our elation when we heard that the brand was adding sizes 16W - 26W to their range of apparel offerings (joining its size run of 00P - 14P and 00 - 16). The new line is called APlus, and it’s filled with all of the sophisticated and worldly beauty that we’ve come to expect from Anthro. “It’s a joy to see this collection come to life,” says specialty sizes buyer Aly Kauffman, “and it’s an assortment that we look forward to growing as our customer shares her wants and needs.” The 120-piece collection launches today on the brand’s website and in 10 retail locations across the US.
Equally swoon-worthy is the group of muses that Anthro tapped for their inaugural campaign — we were thrilled to see It-girl faves like Paloma Elesser, Candice Huffine, and Ali Tate frolicking throughout Mexico City in the cheekily-titled Late To The Party, a short film released by the brand commemorating the launch of APlus. So it was with great seriousness and deliberate scrolling that we combed through the 120-piece collection to narrow down our top 15 faves. Click on through to see what we picked, or investigate the full collection for yourself, which is live and shoppable as of press time.
Update July 30, 2019:
Anthropologie has made good on its promise to continuously expand their plus-size offerings, and some new, late summer arrivals have started to trickle in. We’ve updated this post with some fresh, just-dropped shopping picks to take you through the rest of summer and into fall.
