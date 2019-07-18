The 17 Best Designer Finds From Rent The Runway's 90% Off Sale

Have you ever wondered how fashion girls always seem to have a new outfit for any situation? Whether it's a black tie event, a casual beach day, or a high-powered job interview, they'll find the perfect designer look for the occasion at hand. While it might look like they're overspending, what they're actually doing is shopping at Rent The Runway. But while renting outfits is all well and good, when the opportunity arises to buy one of those same pieces for next to nothing, you know damn well we're going to take it.
Well folks, that time has at last arrived. Today, Rent The Runway's annual sample sale kicks off, and with it, hundreds of on-trend designer pieces are being discounted up to 90%. Tibi, Opening Ceremony, Tome and more — all being sold at a fraction of their original worth at the department stores and luxury e-tailers you know and love.
What's more, by shopping the clearance sale, we're helping to make the RTR brand even more sustainable. According to a press release, RTR's sample sale "is their full cycle of sustainability realized, ensuring [that the company] is not contributing to the 12.8 million tons of clothing that are trucked to landfills annually."
So for your closet's sake, and the sake of the planet, click through the best of Rent The Runway's online sample sale ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.