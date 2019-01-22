The Dos & Don'ts Of Dressing For A Job Interview

If finding a new job is one of the top goals in your Best Self Journal this year, it’s time to get down to business. While polishing up your resume will help you get in the door and rehearsing your elevator pitch is critical to moving past the recruiter stage, finding the perfect outfit is also a huge piece of the pie to help exude confidence and give off a strong first impression.
But dressing the part doesn’t necessarily mean grabbing that standard suit and calling it a day — especially if you work in a more creative field. It’s all about showcasing your personality, while keeping it professional. And to achieve this, it boils down to a few interview dressing dos and don’ts. Ahead you’ll find tips on what not to wear when you’re in the interrogation chair, along with advice on what may be more appropriate. Read on and you may just come that much closer to crossing off the “land my dream job” portion of that 2019 checklist.
