Now You Can Rent The Runway Inside Of Nordstrom

"We both agree and are aligned in the fact that pickup, drop-off, styling and fit are important services to customers and, at our scale, we obviously offer an opportunity for Rent the Runway to offer those services to their customers," Shea Jensen, Nordstrom's SVP of customer experience, told Fashionista. "Nordstrom is a company that we look up to that is hyper-focused and singularly focused on service and I think that's something we really are focused on at Rent the Runway as well," adds Maureen Sullivan, Rent the Runway's chief operating officer.