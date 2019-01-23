We will always jump at the opportunity to wear something silky, sparkly, and luxurious. But when the sun sets at 4 PM and piles of snow make it hard to get dressed in something as simple as jeans and a sweater, getting dolled up for a black-tie event can be even more of a challenge. Consider the oft-forgotten long sleeve formal dress: they’re equally elegant, and you can sometimes sneak an extra layer underneath. Long sleeves allow you to get more creative with the necklines – plus, you needn't find a bra that will stay hidden while doing your dance move of choice (mine's the sprinkler).
Sometimes a long sleeve dress is all about the accessories. Throw on a statement belt to break up the fabric or wear ~fancier~ heels to make it clear you're headed somewhere special. So go for it, and thank us when you're extra warm, and sans décolletage goosebumps.
Click through for the 16 long sleeve dresses that will keep feeling 100 at your next soiree.