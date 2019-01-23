We will always jump at the opportunity to wear something silky, sparkly, and luxurious. But when the sun sets at 4 PM and piles of snow make it hard to get dressed in something as simple as jeans and a sweater, getting dolled up for a black-tie event can be even more of a challenge. Consider the oft-forgotten long sleeve formal dress: they’re equally elegant, and you can sometimes sneak an extra layer underneath. Long sleeves allow you to get more creative with the necklines – plus, you needn't find a bra that will stay hidden while doing your dance move of choice (mine's the sprinkler).