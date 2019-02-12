There are a handful of advancements that have changed the beauty industry so profoundly, we'd liken their creation to the invention of the wheel — and one of them is long-wear makeup. If all this sounds a bit dramatic, we hear you, but anyone who's carefully applied a face of makeup only to have it smudge, fade, or totally disappear in a matter of hours knows the struggle.
We've made strides in almost every category of long-wear makeup, but lipstick remains the most interesting to test — namely, because a good one must be comfortable, pigmented, kiss-proof, and food-proof. And as we approach Valentine's Day, what better time to start looking into a reliable formula? Whether you plan on dancing with your squad, doing date night with your S.O., or anything else, a budge-proof lipstick is a welcome addition.
We asked our editors to share the drugstore lipsticks they fall back on when it really counts — check them out in the slides ahead.
