4 Athletes Share Their Favorite Sweat-Proof Makeup Products

Sweat is a summer certainty. You can swipe that deodorant twice, put your hair up into a bun, or wear as little clothing as possible — still walking outside will have you dripping in perspiration within minutes. So, on the hottest summer days, it can feel like putting on a full face of makeup is a total waste. Why dedicate time to get that eyeliner just right, only to have it melting off just a few short steps out in the sun? It's pointless.
However, there are makeup formulas that can stand up to a sweaty situation. While many products are labeled "long-wear," the products ahead are athlete-approved. From soccer players to surfers, we asked the pros to share the cosmetics they rely on in the most extreme conditions (and we mean, extreme). These products can withstand punches in the face, running across a field, and dunking underwater. So, your daily sweat output should be an easy task.
