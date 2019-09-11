I Tried 5 Top-Rated Long-Wear Lipsticks — & This One Didn’t Budge

Well, I decided to put five top-rated, long-wear lipsticks to the test to see how they hold up through an entire day. These formulas claim to be smudge-proof, waterproof, kiss-proof, and sweat-proof — and reviewers tend to agree. I made sure to drink plenty of coffee (and a few margaritas) to really see how they'd hold up during the last days of a humid summer. See how each of the lipsticks did, ahead.