For the average person, the promise to love someone (or something) for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health is reserved for wedding vows, 'til death do them part. For us, the same could be said about our favorite matte lipstick.
There's a time and a place for glosses, stains, and sheer balms, but a good matte lip color is always a requirement to have on hand. After all, what's there to not love about major pigment that lasts through a burger and/or a kiss? But not all matte formulas are made equally magical; some leave lips sandpaper-y, others go on smooth but feather and bleed in minutes.
So when you find a matte lipstick that has serious color payoff, doesn't make lips shrivel up into themselves, and can hold strong through a makeout or pizza session, then you've found a keeper. Ahead, find the matte formulas our editors are loving for the long haul.
