7 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks That Won't Come Off On Your Date

Let us paint a picture: You're getting ready to head out to dinner on February 14th. You've already picked out the perfect date-night outfit and, after some serious thought, you've finally nailed down your makeup, which includes the perfect lip color. Whether you've been together for five years, or this is just your fifth date, you know there's probably kissing in your future. A few hours later, you get caught up in the moment, forgetting completely that you wore that bright pink — and now, you both look like Heath Ledger's Joker. Yikes.
Now, that imagined scenario does not have to be your reality. We asked our Refinery29 beauty editors to tell us all about the lipsticks that have never failed them through makeouts, burgers, date-night margaritas, and beyond. Ahead, the long-lasting lip colors we trust to stay put through it all.
