The 10 Products Our Editors Used Over & Over Again In January

Between the longest government shutdown in U.S. history , two major awards shows, melodramatic pageant-girl feuds on The Bachelor, the battle of Fyre Festival documentaries , and 10 Year Challenges (are those over yet?), the first month of 2019 felt a whole lot longer than 31 days. While the news cycle was buzzing along, we kept ourselves centered in the best way we know how: by trying all the new product releases that rolled in for the new year.