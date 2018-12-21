The 2019 Makeup Launches We're Using Our Holiday Money To Buy

It's time to toast, because there's a lot to look forward to in 2019. Game of Thrones finally returns for its final season, Cardi B and Janelle Monáe might be winning Grammy Awards, and we have several badass women taking seats in Congress. But before we crack open the champagne and count down to the new year, there's actually one more thing we have to highlight: all the greatness the beauty industry has planned for 2019.
Even though we just finished spending all our coins on holiday collections, brands are already announcing the products that will be coming to the beauty aisle in the new year, from remixes on best-selling products to new, innovative formulas. (And now, we know exactly where that $100 check from grandma is going.) Makeup enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to when it comes to building up their collection.
So, if you're in need of a product upgrade — or want to put those holiday gift cards to use — we've rounded up all the newness you can anticipate in January. Ahead, the best makeup launches of 2019 to put on your wish list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.