When it comes to shopping, my philosophy is to splurge on classics, save on trends. And I learned that the hard way: I didn't do my bank account any favors by splurging on every sartorial craze to hit my Instagram feed. While I don't plan to totally curb my habit of buying designer items when a new trend comes along, even I'm aware of my (credit card) limits. And that's where Target's new trending page comes in.
The mass retailer is selling everything from mock croc mules and neon dresses to two-piece sets and extra oversized straw hats — all the latest style sensations at a reasonable price (under $40 to be exact). Ahead, we handpicked the 5 best under-$40 summer trends on Target's new trending page. Your bank account will thank us.
