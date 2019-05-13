Target Just Dropped 1,500 New Fashion Items — & These Are The Best Under-$40 Picks

Target never ceases to amaze us. Not only do they supply us with all our household needs, they're now the go-to for loads of stuff we don't need. Case in point: fashion. Gone are the days where Xhilaration was our only clothing option at the mass retailer. Instead, we have our choice of stylish in-house brands and limited edition designer collaborations, and every day, they're expanding their clothing selection even further.
This week, Target dropped their long-awaited summer collection with a whopping 1,500 new styles. From their Gen Z-focused brand, Wild Fable, to their plus-size basics label, Ava & Viv, it's safe to sat that this collection has a little something for everyone.
The new drop includes 175 new dresses under $40, trendy accessories for less than $33, and enough swimsuits to last you for years to come (and then some). We narrowed their latest offering down from 1,500 pieces to just the top 19, bringing you the best summer picks from Target's summer collection ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.