See Target’s Vacation-Ready Collaboration With Vineyard Vines

Target has had a very busy February: They've already announced new size-inclusive swimwear and a whopping three lingerie and sleepwear brands. Then retailer announced a major collaboration perfect for the warmer weather we're craving: a limited-edition collection with Vineyard Vines.
“Anytime we're entering into a new partnership, we do some research with our guests — which is what we call our customers — to see what brands they love and our guests had a really high affinity for Vineyard Vines,” a Target representative tells Refinery29. “You'll see pieces in the collection that a little bit more like staples, take the white off-the-shoulder shirt for instance. Especially for the Refinery29 girl that top is such a good staple.”
Inspired by the ultimate summer gathering, the collection offers more than 300 items total, including apparel and accessories for women, men, and kids, as well as home and outdoor goods. A press release notes there will be more than 85 apparel and accessories items, like sweatshirts, tops, bottoms, dresses, swimsuits, hat, tote bags, and more priced from $6 to $40.
“Our partnership with Target allows us to share our brand with more people than ever before,” Ian Murray, CEO and co-founder of vineyard vines, said in a press release. Shep Murray, CEO and co-founder of vineyard vines, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism and innovation. We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way.”
“Vineyard vines is a brand that our guests know and love, and one that exemplifies our shared sense of optimism and joy through their use of bold colors and prints,” Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a press release. “We worked closely with the vineyard vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it’s for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach. Launching just as summer kicks off, this is the perfect collection to help our guests create lasting memories with family and friends, all season long.”
The collection will be available in stores and online beginning May 18th but click ahead for a sneak peek.