Every Under-$15 Dress We’re Buying From Target’s Summer Sale

Look around — there are sales everywhere. From half-priced designer digs on Net-A-Porter to indie finds at Shopbop, if you're looking for a deal, it won't be hard to find. However, what many people forget (or rather, ignore) is that just because something is on sale, doesn't mean that it's actually affordable. An $800 dress that's half off might technically be a deal, but it's still $400. Get the picture?
Fortunately for those of us who already splurged on an item or two during this sale season, there is one beginning-of-summer blowout that won't empty out your bank account: Target. Going on now, the beloved retailer is slashing its prices on over 250 dress options, with styles by Who What Wear, A New Day, Universal Thread, and more, starting at $15. Even maternity dresses are getting a price cut. So no matter what you're looking for, from neon minis to off-the-shoulder maxis, we're betting big that Target's current sale selection has it (and more).
Ahead, click through our favorite finds from Target's spring summer dress sale.
