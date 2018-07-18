R29 Tries The Trend: Summer Hats

You'll have noticed some rather outrageous straw hats on your Insta feed this summer, starting with a nearly nude Bella Hadid wearing a gargantuan Olmos & Flores hat in Mexico. Looking every inch a '70s Vogue Italia cover girl, the model's post now has nearly 1.5 million likes. Soon after, Danish influencer Emma Leth wore a statement Jacquemus hat at her summer wedding, making it impossible to upstage the bride.
This isn't the first time supersize sun hats have been en vogue, and no one designer can be credited with creating the piece, which has cropped up everywhere from Gucci and Dior to Brigitte Bardot in the '60s and Rachel in Friends.
While Bella and Emma have made us want to parade around the city and the seaside in straw headgear that could dwarf the sun, the trend is admittedly less practical IRL.
So we tried it during one working week, seeing whether hats from high end to high street could be incorporated into our day-to-day get-ups. Ahead, R29's Creative Lead Casey Bird shares her thoughts on wearing five hats in five days, from the glamorous to the wearable to the wobbly.