Reformation's Annual Summer Sale Is Here — & These Are The 21 Items You Need To Shop

Eliza Huber
Update: Reformation's annual summer sale might've started last week, but the discounts just keep on coming. Today, more sale items were added reaching up to 50% off.
There's only so much sale shopping we can do before it gets old. All summer long, we've been on the hunt for low prices on everything from cowboy boots and poofy dresses to little white tops and strappy sandals. But after Memorial Day sales, mid-summer sales, Prime Day and more, it's safe to say that we, as shoppers, are all saled out. With that said, there's only one sale that could pull us out of our self-imposed hiatus: Reformation.
Reformation's long-awaited summer sale is finally here. Starting today, our go-to brand for sustainable denim and wedding guest dresses is marking down select merchandise by up to 40%. Think under-$150 plus-size mini dresses, $90 vintage-looking jeans, and bodysuits for less than $40. So, before you let sale burnout keep you from nabbing one hell of a deal, shop all our favorite picks ahead.
1 of 21



Reformation
Gracie Dress
$198.00$118.80
2 of 21



Reformation
Nebraska Dress
$218.00$163.50
3 of 21



Reformation
Cerise Dress
$218.00$130.80
4 of 21



Reformation
Dakota Top
$128.00$64.00
5 of 21



Reformation
Extended Size Rodin Dress
$178.00$133.50
6 of 21



Reformation
Julia High Cigarette Jean
$128.00$64.00
7 of 21



Reformation
Extended Sizes Salina Top
$148.00$103.60
8 of 21



Reformation
Lena Dress
$198.00$148.50
9 of 21



Reformation
Toulouse Dress
$218.00$130.80
10 of 21



Reformation
Cynthia High Relaxed Jean
$128.00$76.80
11 of 21



Reformation
Extended Size Calista Dress
$218.00$130.80
12 of 21



Reformation
Cade Jumpsuit
$218.00$130.80
13 of 21



Reformation
Extended Size Carina Dress
$218.00$130.80
14 of 21



Reformation
Dallas Top
$148.00$118.40
15 of 21



Reformation
Extended Size Tori Dress
$198.00$118.80
16 of 21



Reformation
Highland Skirt
$148.00$74.00
17 of 21



Reformation
Summer Dress
$218.00$152.60
18 of 21



Reformation
Pearl Dress
$248.00$148.80
19 of 21



Reformation
Silva Dress
$248.00$161.19
20 of 21



Reformation
Extended Size Gemma Bodysuit
$48.00$28.80
21 of 21



Reformation
Kat Dress
$128.00$96.00
