Reformation's Annual Summer Sale Is Here — & These Are The 21 Items You Need To Shop

Eliza Huber
Update: Reformation's annual summer sale might've started last week, but the discounts just keep on coming. More sale items have been added reaching up to 50% off.
There's only so much sale shopping we can do before it gets old. All summer long, we've been on the hunt for low prices on everything from cowboy boots and poofy dresses to little white tops and strappy sandals. But after mid-summer sales and Prime Day and more, it's safe to say that we, as shoppers, are all saled out. With that said, there's only one sale that could pull us out of our self-imposed hiatus: Reformation.
Reformation's long-awaited summer sale is finally here. Starting today, our go-to brand for sustainable denim and wedding guest dresses is marking down select merchandise by up to 40%. Think under-£150 plus-size mini dresses, £90 vintage-looking jeans, and bodysuits for less than £40. So, before you let sale burnout keep you from nabbing one hell of a deal, shop all our favourite picks ahead.
1 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
Reformation
Gracie Dress
£205.00£123.00
2 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Nebraska Dress
£225.00£168.75
3 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Cerise Dress
£225.00£135.00
4 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Dakota Top
£130.00£65.00
5 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Rodin Dress Es
£180.00£135.00
6 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Julia High Cigarette Jean
£130.00£65.00
7 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Salina Top Es
£150.00£105.00
8 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Lena Dress
£205.00£153.75
9 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Toulouse Dress
£225.00£135.00
10 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Cynthia High Relaxed Jean
£130.00£78.00
11 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Calista Dress Es
£225.00£135.00
12 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Cade Jumpsuit
£225.00£135.00
13 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Carina Dress Es
£225.00£135.00
14 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Dallas Top
£150.00£120.00
15 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Tori Dress Es
£205.00£123.00
16 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Highland Skirt
£150.00£75.00
17 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Summer Dress
£225.00£157.00
18 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Pearl Dress
£255.00£178.50
19 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Silva Dress
£255.00
20 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Gemma Bodysuit Es
£50.00£30.00
21 of 21
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
The Reformation
Kat Dress
£130.00
More from Shopping