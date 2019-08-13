Update: Reformation's annual summer sale might've started last week, but the discounts just keep on coming. More sale items have been added reaching up to 50% off.
There's only so much sale shopping we can do before it gets old. All summer long, we've been on the hunt for low prices on everything from cowboy boots and poofy dresses to little white tops and strappy sandals. But after mid-summer sales and Prime Day and more, it's safe to say that we, as shoppers, are all saled out. With that said, there's only one sale that could pull us out of our self-imposed hiatus: Reformation.
Reformation's long-awaited summer sale is finally here. Starting today, our go-to brand for sustainable denim and wedding guest dresses is marking down select merchandise by up to 40%. Think under-£150 plus-size mini dresses, £90 vintage-looking jeans, and bodysuits for less than £40. So, before you let sale burnout keep you from nabbing one hell of a deal, shop all our favourite picks ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
