Reformation Is Officially Making Footwear — & We Want Every Pair

This morning, Reformation announced an 11-piece collection of... (drum roll please) sustainable footwear for us to fawn over all summer long. Before today, the closest we were to getting our hands on a pair of Ref shoes was through their limited capsule collection with By Far. But according to the brand's founder and CEO, Yael Afalo , that collaboration was merely a stepping stone to today's launch. "Footwear represents about 1/5 of the total environmental impact from the apparel industry, and nearly 1/4 of the climate impact," she told Refinery29. "Shoes are also the #1 most requested item from our customers, so it really made sense as the next step in our mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone."