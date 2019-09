6 Eco-Conscious Influencers on Their Best Sustainable Fashion Purchase

The fashion industry isn't always the most conscious — socially, economically, or ecologically. The retail business loses thousands (if not millions) of dollars every year on wasted materials and the move towards fast fashion is digging our planet into a serious hole. But despite all of its faults, many of us still find ourselves attracted to fashion more than any other industry. Fortunately for us (and the environment), there are a few select members of fashion's inner circle that are using their voices to change the way the industry works — specifically on the sustainable front.