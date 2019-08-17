While Reformation sells the full suite of wardrobe staples — tops, bottoms, denim, shoes, and even like-minded brands like Girlfriend Collective and Patagonia — it’s probably their flowing, plunging, gam-exposing frocks that have gotten them the most recognition since their launch in 2009. No one does a bohemian-flavored wrap dress or figure-hugging mini quite like this sustainable, Los Angeles-based brand, and they’ve long been our gown go-to every time we get a Save The Date for a wedding, milestone birthday party, bachelorette, first date, meet-the-parents dinner, or, just about anything where we want to look cute.
So of course, when Reformation announced that their much-anticipated summer sale, we made a beeline for the dress section. While we may add a top or jean (or two) to our carts, we know we’re going to get the most mileage out of a garment that has us covered for a night out in all of five seconds. So whether you need to outfit yourself on the cheap for your next bridesmaids gig or black-tie affair with a floor-skimming gown; or you’re on the hunt for a floaty lil’ wrap for your birthday weekend, step right up — these up-to-50% off discounts might breeze by before you know.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
