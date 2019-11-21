14 Indie Sales To Make Black Friday Shopping Feel A Little Less Chaotic

For the majority of people who don’t spend all of their free time shopping online, Black Friday can be more than a little bit daunting. Even for those who do, the chaos that ensues on the Friday after Thanksgiving — and nowadays, for weeks before and after — can be a lot to handle. Servers crash from the sheer number of users on any given major retailer's website. Sought-after items sell out within minutes of sales going live. But even with all that chaos to navigate, we always find ourselves coming back for more come Black Friday sale time.
Since we wouldn’t dare miss out on the biggest sale event of the year, we decided instead to try to do things a little differently this time around. Starting as early as today, dozens of indie boutiques and under-the-radar e-tailers are slashing their prices in preparation for Black Friday weekend. And while your order might not ship before the second serving of turkey, buying from a small business during next weekend's sales will likely get you a better deal — and a feel-good one at that. Even better, by shopping small, you save yourself from having to sort through 1,000+ pages just to find one piece worth clicking on.
So to offer you a helping hand — and encourage you to shop small — this Black Friday weekend, we've rounded up all the best indie sales happening post-Thanksgiving dinner in the slideshow ahead.
