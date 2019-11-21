14 Indie Sales To Make Black Friday Shopping Feel A Little Less Chaotic

Since we wouldn’t dare miss out on the biggest sale event of the year, we decided instead to try to do things a little differently this time around. Starting as early as today, dozens of indie boutiques and under-the-radar e-tailers are slashing their prices in preparation for Black Friday weekend. And while your order might not ship before the second serving of turkey, buying from a small business during next weekend's sales will likely get you a better deal — and a feel-good one at that. Even better, by shopping small, you save yourself from having to sort through 1,000+ pages just to find one piece worth clicking on.