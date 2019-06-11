20 Can't-Miss Deals From The & Other Stories Summer Sale

If there's one thing I'm especially good at, it's shopping sales. Coupon codes, online vs. in-store, the best times of day to shop — the list goes on and on. So when sale season comes around, we like to put our deep-discount knowledge to the test. Over the last month, we've gone big at Net-A-Porter, snagged some Ganni and Reike Nen at Need Supply, and bought one too many swimsuits at Target. But the one sale we've been waiting for most is only just now beginning: & Other Stories.
This week, the brand cut the ceremonial big scissors on their long-awaited summer sale. From lace-up sandals and prairie dresses to orange midi skirts and oversized trenches, & Other Stories' 1,500+ wide sale has everything (& more) that a girl could need. But since scrolling through that many pieces would take well forever (trust me, I did it), I went ahead and handpicked our top 20 selects for you to choose from.
Shop through the season's most anticipated sale by clicking through the slideshow ahead.