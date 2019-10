Hide Your Wallets! There’s A New Off-Price Destination For Your Favorite Indie Brands

At ban.do , the beloved lifestyle shop that we personally browse on the daily, Rachel was instrumental in building out a cool and carefree selection of apparel, accessories, and jewelry, ensuring that there was a mix of recognizable staple brands like Vans and Levi’s alongside female-owned and independent labels. She knew from years of working with designers big and small that they all shared the burden of unsold inventory. She even faced this problem at ban.do: “There’s nothing we could do except to put it on sale, and then the sale section starts to really clutter up the website.” Smaller brands often dealt with unsold stock by teaming up with fellow-brands to stage sample sales that gave limited access to a small pool of customers.