Hide Your Wallets! There’s A New Off-Price Destination For Your Favorite Indie Brands

Gannon knew she was onto something when her initial outreach was unanimously well-received: after writing “a long email explaining the idea” to the select handful of brands she wanted Cara Cara to launch with, she says, “they were like, yes; we need this; it’s genius. They were all so excited and so supportive.” She then tapped two trusted people to come on as COO and creative director, respectively: her brother, John Gannon, a software engineer at Google, and photographer and art director Danielle Adams. “I pitched them on the idea and they were both like, ‘We love it. We’re in.’”