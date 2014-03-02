We can always count on Dusen Dusen for a dose of sunshine in the middle of winter. Ellen Van Dusen's pretty-but-not-prim take on cool-girl style is a refreshingly unpretentious vision that's particularly welcome during the intense season that is Fashion Month. We've got our hands on yet another playful lookbook — and yes, there are dogs involved, as there should be in any self-respecting fashion endeavor.
This time, Dusen Dusen expands on the typically sugar-coated color palette and geometric shapes with the addition of an alphabet print for Fall 2014. And, while we wouldn't say this collection would be out of place in a kindergarten classroom, that's actually a pretty great thing. (School teacher chic, anyone?). That, plus the fact that the sunglasses collection is giving Karen Walker a serious run for her money, makes this a definite entry on our 2014 shopping list.