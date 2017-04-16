Skip navigation!
Rachel Antonoff
Fashion
This Feminist Tee Is
Guaranteed
To Sell Out
Alyssa Coscarelli
Apr 16, 2017
Celebrity Style
If You're With Rory Or Lorelai, You Need These
Gilmore Girls
Shirts
Courtney E. Smith
Nov 19, 2016
Designers
Rachel Antonoff Is Making A Plus-Size Line
Liz Black
Jun 16, 2016
Shopping
Lena Dunham's New Fashion Film Imagines America's First Girl Pres...
Over the past several years, Rachel Antonoff has become known and beloved by cool girls everywhere for her playful, feminine pieces. Whether it’s
by
Liza Darwin
New York
The Only Sale Worth Shopping This Season
In case you're looking to jump-start your holiday shopping (or hunting for that last-minute Thanksgiving look), three of our favorite cool-kid brands
by
Erin Cunningham
Bathroom Accessories
Leave The Bathroom Door Open (Says Rachel Antonoff)
Before becoming famed Vogue EIC, Diana Vreeland showed off her signature style in a column for Harper's Bazaar called "Why Don't You?." In this, sartorial
by
Ellen Hoffman
Celebrity Style
Rachel Antonoff On Her Go-To NYC Restos
On a quest for the next big thing in the food industry, sisters Danielle and Laura Kosann have begun the journey with The New Potato. Profiling chefs,
by
The New Potato
New York
Grimes+Rachel Antonoff=VMA Red-Carpet Gold
Watching award-ceremony pre-shows is sometimes tough — you have to get through all those spray tans and fake chuckling and awkwardly overlapping,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Shop The Clothes Right Off Rachel Antonoff's Back — Seriously!
Rachel Antonoff is perhaps one of the most charming, down-to-earth designers we have the pleasure of knowing. And her style? Just as adorable, quirky, and
by
Amanda Keiser
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Oct 16 2012
NYC designer Rachel Antonoff has lent her voice to the Ally Coalition, an amazing organization that seeks to unite representatives from the creative
by
Julia Miller
Los Angeles
If You Only Shop One Place This Summer, Make It Bona Drag
Rachel Antonoff high-waisted, polka-dot shorts. Mara Hoffman tribal-printed bikini. Samantha Pleet cutout dress. Pamela Love pyramid necklace. Karen
by
Us
Fashion
Summah-Summah-Time! Jenny Slate Frolics In Bass Loves Rachel Anto...
Ice cream trucks, road trips, carnival games... is it summer yet!? Our tootsies have been aching for some sun, ready to run free, just like the pretty
by
Janelle Flores
Events
Photo Of The Day: The Cutest Axe-Murderer You've Ever Seen
Spotted this ruffled-up cutie at the Rachel Antonoff spring '12 presentation, where we were totally digging the eerie and dreary haunted-house theme.
by
Amelia Alpaugh
Fashion
Rachel Antonoff's New Lookbook is the Cool Breeze You've Been Lon...
Sometimes, it seems like the grass is always greener on the other side. Come winter, we long for bikinis and sunshine, then on the first days of June,
by
Lexi Nisita
Events
Holga Shots of the Rachel Antonoff Presentation Are As Authentic ...
We're sure you heard about the retro high school shake down that was the Rachel Antonoff presentation by now—the disco ball, balloons, and streamers
by
Michelle Christin...
Fashion
Rachel Antonoff Channels Childhood Playdates in Her Best Lookbook...
Photos pasted into an old diary, captions scrawled in blue ballpoint pen, Rachel Antonoff's spring '11 lookbook has paired the whimsical innocence of
by
Us
Designers
Designer Diary: Rachel Antonoff
Someone once said girls just wanna have fun. Well, Rachel Antonoff's playful, vintage-inspired aesthetic proves this definitely applies to her. So it was
by
Daniela Jacobs
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Get a Rachel Antonoff Frock For $90 at Target
It's a shame that Rachel Antonoff's sweetly flowing dresses and separates aren't found in shops on every corner, but now that she's created a specially
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Deals of the Day: VPL, Nicholas K, Rachel Antonoff, South Willard...
New York Parlor Showroom Sample Sale What: SoHo's Parlor Showroom is opening their doors for their first-ever sample sale. Check out discounts up to 70%
by
Lisa Dionisio
