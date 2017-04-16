This Feminist Tee Is Guaranteed To Sell Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Statement tees have become a staple for any fashion-loving feminist. But, there's one designer who made #girlpower T-shirts a thing long before they became trendy: Rachel Antonoff. And, we've got good news for those who may have missed the boat on some of her consistently sold-out styles. A fresh batch of the classic Reproductive System tops and sweats just hit the site in a range of colors — but, they definitely won't last long.
The design, which Anotnoff first debuted in 2015, has been brought back a few times since then (Note: this is only the second restock with new color ways) — and they sell out every single time. It's in part, of course, due to their clever, baring-it-all design, but also because celebrities love the style (Busy Phillips, Jamie Lee Curtis, Yael Stone, and Rowan Blanchard are all fans). This time around, the brand is excited to be offering sizes XS to XXL, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Planned Parenthood (The T-shirt costs $65, while the sweatshirt goes for $85).
Click on to shop the pieces while you still can, along with some similar options, in case they're already sold out. Time to wear your lady-pride loud and proud.