This Feminist Tee Is Guaranteed To Sell Out

The design, which Anotnoff first debuted in 2015, has been brought back a few times since then (Note: this is only the second restock with new color ways) — and they sell out every single time. It's in part, of course, due to their clever, baring-it-all design, but also because celebrities love the style ( Busy Phillips Yael Stone , and Rowan Blanchard are all fans). This time around, the brand is excited to be offering sizes XS to XXL, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Planned Parenthood (The T-shirt costs $65, while the sweatshirt goes for $85).