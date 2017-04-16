This Feminist Tee Is Guaranteed To Sell Out

Statement tees have become a staple for any fashion-loving feminist. But, there's one designer who made #girlpower T-shirts a thing long before they became trendy: Rachel Antonoff. And, we've got good news for those who may have missed the boat on some of her consistently sold-out styles. A fresh batch of the classic Reproductive System tops and sweats just hit the site in a range of colours — but, they definitely won't last long.