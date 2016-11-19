Last night, the Gilmore Girls premiere in Los Angeles was the debut of more than just the new series. (If you didn't get to attend, you'll be able to watch the Netflix series on November 25.) Actress Mae Whitman showed up in an adorably retro-themed T-shirt that marked her as Team Lorelai. A natural choice, since Whitman played Lauran Graham's TV daughter on Parenthood.
The great news is you can get your own! Whitman tweeted that designer Rachel Antonoff created the shirt, which will be available soon. According to Whitman, they will come in "with Lorelai" or "with Rory" options. That's your Christmas shopping list sorted for fans of all things Gilmore.
Now if only Rory could get some underwear from a nice designer. Or if we could just spend a little time in the Gilmore Girls wardrobe closet!
