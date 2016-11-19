With a mere six days remaining until the highly anticipated Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finally arrives in our Netflix queue, the streaming giant has released a new trailer to whet our proverbial appetites.
While the new trailer does feature a few bits of footage we were lucky enough to already see in the first preview (released last month), it's also chock-full of delightfully new, fast-talking footage involving child butlers, misplaced millennials haunting town meetings, Rory's now notoriously missing underwear, and, of course, coffee. Because as Rory announces at the beginning, "It's showtime!"
Rory is still stressed about her rootless wanderings; Jess, Dean, and Logan are still giving the camera some smoldering side-eye; and Emily is still trying to figure out what life holds for her without Richard. The girls Gilmore are still ordering copious amounts of takeout, much to Luke's chagrin, and all things still revolve around coffee.
But there's also a funny new sequence involving Lorelai and Rory sprawled across a pair of lawn chairs while small children wait on them and some new footage of favorite old friends Paris ("Were we ever so young?" she asks Rory as the two walk through the old Chilton halls) and Lane ("Always."). Taylor, Miss Pattie, and Babette are all back, while Jess is also the only one of Rory's three former flames to have any lines in the preview — #TeamJess, go ahead and read into that what you will.
But what does it all mean? Best fan theories aside, we'll just have to wait until next Friday to find out for sure.
Unless, of course, you were one of the lucky ones attending the Gilmore Girls premiere party in L.A. last night. (Looking at you, Lane and Brian.)
Just remember: If you were among the privileged ones who managed to worm their way into the premier screening last night, don't ruin it for the rest of us.
