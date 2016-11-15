We're less than two weeks away from the day Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life hits Netflix. In the meantime, we're still scrapping together any possible clues we can get about what might be happening on the show. Luckily for us, the GG account dropped a major hint today on Instagram:
Yep, those would be moving boxes. With Rory's name on them. In Rory's childhood room. Does this mean that Rory is moving back home for good? Is she just taking a break from her world travels as a journalist? Helping her mom get through a Luke breakup? Or moving back to be closer to one of her Stars Hollow exes?
The questions are endless, and of course, Gilmore Girls has been relentless with the teasers to keep our speculation going.
No idea what either of those mean, other than that Jess and Logan will show up in the series somehow. Guess we'll have to wait until November 25 to find out.
Until then, can we just comment on how much we love that there is a question mark next to the word "underwear" on the box in Rory's room? In true Gilmore fashion, the girls are still disheveled, disorganized, and lovable.
