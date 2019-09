Louis Vuitton Unpacks Its First Exhibit In New York City

One major theme throughout all of the chapters is dreaming. Saillard was able to humanize the exhibition because, as its title suggests, it doesn't just suggest the notion of travel in its most formal terms. “The idea came from [LVMH CEO] Bernard Arnault himself, who expressed to me his wish to organize a major retrospective at the Grand Palais dedicated to the house of Louis Vuitton ,” Saillard tells Refinery29. “He suggested that I might like to curate it, and gave me carte blanche. I was very attracted to the idea, especially as I had reached a point in my career of some 110 exhibitions about fashion: I was a little tired of dresses and the idea of being able to work around the trunk, an almost architectural object, pleased me greatly.”