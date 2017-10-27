Louis Vuitton Unpacks Its First Exhibit In New York City

From there, Saillard immersed himself deeply in the Louis Vuitton archive, taking in not just trunks and objects, but catalogues, postcards, stamps, and book labels. During his research, he was pleasantly surprised by his findings and suggested to Arnault that the exhibit focus on the history of the brand, rather than simply showcasing a bunch of pretty dresses. “I wanted to design the exhibition in a very formal way for those wishing to pass a diploma in trunks, but I also approached it with a sense of fantasy, as if Tintin was the curator, to appeal to a younger audience,” he explains. Visitors will explore rooms dedicated to traveling by plane, boat, and train, plus a writing room, that reminds us at one time, Louis Vuitton customized pieces for writers like Françoise Sagan and Ernest Hemingway.