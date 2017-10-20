An Illustrated History Of Kim Kardashian & Her Louis Vuitton Bags

While the above may sound like the opening scene to a season of the Bad Girls Club, it was just another day in the Kardashian-Jenner household. The family has been so gracious as to let the entire world into their home(s) over the past decade, and for better or worse, we're forever changed because of it. But nothing has stuck with us quite like that scene and the real star of the iconic altercation: the bag. Kim showed what standing up for herself and weaponizing one's fashion looks like. Since then, we've also resorted to using our handbags as weapons of self-defense.