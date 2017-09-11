Monogrammed Louis Vuitton purses and other assorted small leather goods are the best kind of status symbol: the shameless kind. Everyone knows what those interlocking initials mean and just how expensive they are. Even beyond the signature logo, everything the company makes is unapologetically luxe, manufactured with the finest materials by the finest craftspeople, probably.
As you'd expect, the line of fragrances the brand launched last year is very much in line with the Louis Vuitton way of life. Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud spent months traveling all five continents in search of the most exotic, surprising, and best-smelling ingredients. And now, you can reach peak bourgeois in the best way: by putting your fancy perfume in a fancy leather travel case of its very own.
This new launch, which is timed with the one-year anniversary of the fragrance collection, is totally ridiculous and totally amazing. Constructed in high-quality leather, each travel case has been designed specifically to embrace the flacon, with a neat buckle in front to keep your parfum as secure as possible while being transported in your private jet. It’s important that one has options, so you can choose from lush natural leather in a creamy shade of beige, the classic monogram, and the signature Louis Vuitton Epi leather in black, white, and a particularly fetching shade of millennial pink.
As you may have already guessed, buying a luxurious leather case for your luxury perfume is going to cost you. The fragrances come in two sizes, 100ml and 200ml, which will run you $240 and $350 respectively, and don't include the travel cases, which start at $400 and go up to $500. But we suppose when you've already spent that much money on a scent, you might as well protect it from a careless bellhop as best you can.
