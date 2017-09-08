The curious case of what exactly Melania Trump gifted Michelle Obama in a robin's-egg-blue Tiffany's box mystified the masses on Inauguration Day. Was it a sterling silver tray to hold all the tea cups she'd be sipping? A necklace dripping in jewels that only the 1% could ever afford? The world may never know, and now, Tiffany & Co. is at the center of yet another mystery: its newest fragrance.
At its core, the brand is known for diamonds, luxury, and opulence, which is why we drooled over the Heart Tag Charm Bracelets growing up — they were the first step on the way to becoming a fancy adult (or so we thought). But when we spritzed on the Tiffany & Co. eau de parfum, the citrus-floral scent didn't smell like anything we expected to be inside the geometric glass bottle inspired by the 128.54-carat Tiffany diamond.
To see if anyone else could pinpoint the notes (which, according to the press release, are mandarin, iris flower, and patchouli), we asked fellow R29 staffers what they thought the fragrance smelled like. Some loved it; others weren't big fans. We got everything from "a makeup counter" to "fruit punch" to "an old French woman who wears pearls." Then it hit us: It's all about how you view Breakfast at Tiffany's.
Everyone has different definitions of glamour. If you want to smell like a Hollywood movie star going to the 1962 Oscars (when the movie won) and of musky florals that linger long after you leave, this is the fragrance for you. If you view the world through Holly Golightly's cat-eyed sunglasses, you'll likely want a crisper, cleaner version of the spritz.
Put simply, it's the difference between how the diamonds were worn in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend." Both of which, let's be honest, are still pretty damn luxurious.
