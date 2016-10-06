Tiffany-Blue Nail Polish Is Finally Here — & So Pretty

If you've spent years tracking down the closest match to Tiffany Blue nail polish (only us?), good news: OPI is about to make things MUCH easier. The nail brand is launching an exclusive, limited-edition holiday polish collection inspired by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany's. And, of course, the cult shade is included in the lineup.
The collaboration makes perfect sense, considering Hepburn did famously declare, "I believe in manicures." Adds OPI cofounder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, "There’s a little bit of Audrey in all of us...and there’s no better time than the holiday season with its whirlwind of parties to channel her special brand of chic."
But we're not just lusting over the blue bottle. There are 16 other shades — of red, burgundy, and silver — ideal for this time of year. The price tag is a little kinder than those of the jewelry shop, too — you can pick up a bottle for $10 (or $12.50, for the Infinite Shine formula) at Ulta Beauty starting this week.
Take a look at a few of our favorite Holly Golightly-esque colors in the slides ahead, and then check out our other favorite vintage beauty products here.
The collaboration makes perfect sense, considering Hepburn did famously declare, "I believe in manicures." Adds OPI cofounder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, "There’s a little bit of Audrey in all of us...and there’s no better time than the holiday season with its whirlwind of parties to channel her special brand of chic."
But we're not just lusting over the blue bottle. There are 16 other shades — of red, burgundy, and silver — ideal for this time of year. The price tag is a little kinder than those of the jewelry shop, too — you can pick up a bottle for $10 (or $12.50, for the Infinite Shine formula) at Ulta Beauty starting this week.
Take a look at a few of our favorite Holly Golightly-esque colors in the slides ahead, and then check out our other favorite vintage beauty products here.