When you hear the name Louis Vuitton, your first thought is most likely of its iconic monogram trunks, or eye-catching ads like this one with Selena Gomez. But the LV universe is set to expand this fall with the launch of something that has been conspicuously missing from the brand's portfolio: beauty. Or, more specifically, fragrance.
Les Parfums Louis Vuitton launches September 1 on the LV site and in select Louis Vuitton stores. This propels the luxury label back into the beauty world after almost 70 years out of the game — all thanks to seven sweet scents ranging in price from $240 (100ml) to $350 (200ml). The collection centers around the allure of travel — each one has a unique aroma that helps transport you across the globe. The brand says, “Travel is not a destination. It’s a feeling,” and these bottles are the fragrance versions of packing up that namesake luggage and indulging your wanderlust.
Being fancy isn't enough for LV. Just like its clothing and accessories, the house sees fragrance as a luxurious investment, one you would want to treasure and feel indulgent while wearing. Which is why select boutiques will feature a fragrance fountain that can refill your empty bottle. Refills will range from $150 to $300, and have the added bonus of producing less waste. The scents are covetable, and we know we'll be wearing ours every day — so the ability to refill an existing, work-of-art bottle, rather than drop cash on another one, is a win-win.
And if you're feeling really splurge-y, the brand has created a three-bottle set that comes in a carrying case designed to look like a classic trunk. At $5,000, it costs as much as a handbag — but, like we said, it's a splurge.
So, what's it going to be? France, China, Japan, Madagascar, the North Pole, or outer space? Either way, it's going to be an epic journey.
