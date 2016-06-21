Check Out ALL Of Selena Gomez’s Louis Vuitton Ads

On Friday, the first images of Selena Gomez’s inaugural Louis Vuitton ads rolled out — via Instagram, because how else does one share a campaign these days? Today the brand shared all of the Bruce Weber-lensed images, along with some details on why Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière tapped Gomez.
“Selena’s popularity is fascinating; she’s an icon for her generation. And yet there is a disarming sincerity and a true presence about her; she’s very direct and grounded,” Ghesquière said of the campaign’s star in a release. “She’s spontaneous and always up for discovering new things.”
The campaign (or “visual symphony,” as the brand’s effusive release details it) was shot in Miami and stars Gomez, along with models Jean Campbell, Sara Choi, Luisana González, Erika Linder, Natalie Westling, and Rianne Van Rompaey. The whole experience was “pretty laid-back,” as Gomez described it in the release, and the star has shot with Weber previously.
Advertisement
While Gomez has had quite a few ties to the luxury house recently — in the form of her Met Ball gown this year, say, or her front-row appearances at the past couple of Vuitton shows — the relationship between the star and LV began to blossom in 2014. “Two years ago, [Gomez] had already approached me in her very simple, easygoing manner, and now I’m watching as she changes and grows,” Ghesquière said in the release. “For a designer, it’s extremely gratifying to participate in the process as a woman evolves.”
According to Gomez, the two are pals — she calls Ghesquière “a good friend at this point” in the release — and in case it wasn’t fully clear, she’s very down with donning LV. “Wearing Vuitton makes me feel strong and confident,” she said. “Nicolas knows how to make a woman feel good about herself.”
This story was originally published on June 17, 2016.
As for the former Disney darling's turn as a Vuitton face? The fashion industry has embraced Gomez over the past few years, and Ghesquière-era LV has been very into the "Hands to Myself" singer. To wit, she's attended the Met Gala (wearing Vuitton) and perched in the front rows of the brand's runway shows for the past two years. The biggest tip-off to her latest partnership, perhaps, would be the fact that Gomez is currently sharing a Vogue Brasil cover with Ghesquière.
Louis Vuitton's recent campaigns have starred Jaden Smith and Alicia Vikander, following Michelle Williams' longtime run in ads for the luxury house. The brand will be releasing further details about the campaign early next week, reps told Refinery29. In the meantime, that hat has us seriously (and improbably) considering our winter weather accessories way, way too early...
Advertisement