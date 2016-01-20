10 Fashion Campaign Cameos From Our Favorite Actresses

As the last of the spring/summer 2016 campaigns come flooding in, we’re taking a moment to reflect on just how much has happened in the fashion industry over the past year: There was Balmain’s revival of the “supers” — Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Claudia Schiffer — who don’t get out of bed for less than $10,000; Moschino’s cheeky car wash- and cartoon-themed extravaganzas starring the likes of Lexi Boling, Joan Smalls, and Fei Fei Sun, and Alessandro Michele’s eccentric (and immensely popular) '70s-driven Gucci revival — and the ground-breaking ads that accompanied these moments.
In the past few weeks (and months), though, we've seen the release of tons of advertisements starring not just models — but some of the biggest actresses of the moment (think Zoe Kravitz for Calvin Klein, and Jaden Smith and Lea Seydoux for Louis Vuitton). The list, of course, is much longer than that. Ahead, we chart 10 of the best (in our opinion!) star-studded campaign cameos of late.
