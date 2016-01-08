Following in the fashionable footsteps of fellow actress Alicia Vikander, today Léa Seydoux has been announced as the new face of Louis Vuitton. Previously the face of Prada's Candy fragrance as well as fronting a Miu Miu campaign, the insouciantly stylish Bond girl (the epitome of an effortlessly chic Parisian) perfectly embodies the Louis Vuitton woman - a woman who is multi-faceted, independent and modern.



"I feel extremely proud at the thought of representing such a strong symbol of French elegance, an iconic brand whose initials are known the world over," Seydoux explains. "I deeply admire Nicolas Ghesquière’s work, especially his newness. His incessant search for novelty is also highly impressive."



Awarded a Palme d’Or in 2013 for her breakout role in Blue Is The Warmest Colour , Seydoux will make her first appearance for the French fashion house at the Unicef Ball next week, on 12th January. The actress will wear a custom-made creation for the event and accompany Nicolas Ghesquière, the Womenswear Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton. As a face of the brand, she will appear in advertising campaigns and attend major events. Until the campaign drops in the coming weeks, Louis Vuitton have whet our appetites with this exclusive teaser image, shot by acclaimed photographer Alasdair McLellan. Here's to our new style crush for 2016.