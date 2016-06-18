Selena Gomez Slays In This Louis Vuitton Campaign

Selena Gomez just scored a huge fashion campaign, though it doesn't come completely out of left field. The singer is the star of Louis Vuitton's Series 5 campaign, which was shot by Bruce Weber.
The first image was shared by Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, on Instagram on Friday. Gomez wears all black, reveals a bit of bare midriff, and clutches the boxy Petite Malle bag in the shot. But it's the outsized fur trapper hat that hogs all the attention. Gomez later shared another photo, in which she's situated on an airport tarmac and sporting seriously windblown hair, on Twitter.
As for the former Disney darling's turn as a Vuitton face? The fashion industry has embraced Gomez over the past few years, and Ghesquière-era LV has been very into the "Hands to Myself" singer. To wit, she's attended the Met Gala (wearing Vuitton) and perched in the front rows of the brand's runway shows for the past two years. The biggest tip-off to her latest partnership, perhaps, would be the fact that Gomez is currently sharing a Vogue Brasil cover with Ghesquière.
Louis Vuitton's recent campaigns have starred Jaden Smith and Alicia Vikander, following Michelle Williams' longtime run in ads for the luxury house. The brand will be releasing further details about the campaign early next week, reps told Refinery29. In the meantime, that hat has us seriously (and improbably) considering our winter weather accessories way, way too early...
Happy to finally share my first @LouisVuitton campaign --thank you and love you Nicolas Ghesquiere— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 17, 2016
📸 Bruce Weber pic.twitter.com/i6PqSsTjwr
