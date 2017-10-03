Louis Vuitton Just Sent A Stranger Things T-Shirt Down The Runway

It's been a little over one year since we wondered: Why are the Stranger Things kids hanging out with Nicolas Ghesquière? Now, we may have some answers. Though it doesn't seem like we'll be getting a Millie Bobby Brown x Louis Vuitton collaboration anytime soon, on Tuesday, the brand showed its loyalty to the Netflix series with a black graphic tee screen printed with one of the show's official posters.
Look number 37 of Louis Vuitton's spring 2018 show saw model Sora Choi in the T-shirt, styled over a collared, balloon-sleeved printed blouse and paired with light pink pants and red, white, blue, and black sneakers. Among a collection that featured futuristic tear-away bottoms, striped, high-neck tops and dresses, and jacquard military-style coats, Louis Vuitton's love letter to Stranger Things was a welcome surprise — and a move the designer felt was quite reflective of the show itself.
Advertisement
“I met the kids last season, and we had a very good time," Ghesquière told Vogue. "And so we spoke and we thought it was very funny, maybe, to do a little citation of the series that is coming out soon in the show. It’s always great to have a little accident like that in the styling, like if the girl has kept her T-shirt from backstage in a way, and so Stranger Things . . . I think it was one of the most wanted clothes backstage by the girls.”
Millie Bobby Brown may be busy with her Calvin Klein duties, but we're still holding out for the cast to front Louis Vuitton's spring 2018 campaign. Crazier things have happened (like that whole Upside Down situation), right?
Advertisement