Louis Vuitton Just Sent A Stranger Things T-Shirt Down The Runway

“I met the kids last season, and we had a very good time," Ghesquière told Vogue . "And so we spoke and we thought it was very funny, maybe, to do a little citation of the series that is coming out soon in the show. It’s always great to have a little accident like that in the styling, like if the girl has kept her T-shirt from backstage in a way, and so Stranger Things . . . I think it was one of the most wanted clothes backstage by the girls.”